The Manchester Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Park Partners, is hosting a Fundraising Golf Scramble on July 27th. The tournament will be played at Willowbrook with 4 person teams competing for awards and prizes. Proceeds from the tournament will go toward the construction of a playground benefitting children with special needs.
The inclusive playground is designed to be built at Fred Deadman Park and will benefit all children. Funds raised from the tournament will be matched dollar for dollar through a grant received by the Recreation Department.
Cost for the scramble is $75 per player for non-members and $45 per player for members of Willowbrook. Your entry fee will include greens fees, cart fees and lunch. Registration will begin at 10:30 AM, Lunch is set to begin at 11:30 AM with a 1 PM shotgun start on Friday, July 27th. If you wish to reserve your spot, contact WIllowbrook at: 931-728-8989 or Jeff Houck at 931-728-0273.
Manchester Park Partners Hosting Fundraising Golf Tournament for Special Needs Playground
