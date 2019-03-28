According to court records provided by a Thunder Radio listener, Mark D. Allen who was the owner of Volunteer Medical Clinic on Willow Drive in Manchester was recently found guilty for unprofessional conduct.
According to court records, on Aug. 13, 2018, Allen provided a female patient with injections. The State of Tennessee was said to have evidence that Allen agreed to prescribe the woman a controlled substance. The court records go on to say that after administering the medication, Allen proceeded to perform a sex act on the female patient.
Allen had to relinquish his nursing license to the Tennessee Board of Nursing. He was listed as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse.
Manchester Nurse Loses License and Business
