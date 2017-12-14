A Manchester man reported to Tullahoma Police that he was stabbed while walking along East Moore Street on Dec. 10.
Chad Heaton reported to Officer Joe Brown that on Dec. 10 that he was walking in the area of the maintenance building of Dossett Apartments on East Moore Street when he was attacked and stabbed in the ribs. He told the officer that the dark skin muscular man attacked him from behind. Heaton told Officer Brown that his attacker was wearing a “grayish green hoodie” and had dark curly hair.
He told the officer that he had been to a friend’s residence at Ada Ferrell and was walking to Country Club Apartments when the attack occurred.
The officer spoke with Heaton at Tennova—Harton Hospital where he was being treated for the stab wound. No arrest has been made at this time.
Manchester Man says he was Stabbed in Tullahoma
