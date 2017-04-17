Manchester Man facing Sex Offender Registry Violation

Lewis Kyle Freeman… Photo provided by the CCSD.
On Sunday, Lewis Kyle Freeman age 34 of County Farm Rd in Manchester was the operator of a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation on Highway 41 and Spring Street in Manchester. A check of the Freeman’s driving privileges revealed his status to be revoked. According to the arrest warrant, it was learned that Freeman was a convicted sex offender, who failed to register as required by law. Freeman was charged with sex offender violations as well in Bedford County in 2007 and 2009 and in Franklin County in 2011. He is registered in South Dakota.
Freeman was charged by Manchester Officer Daryn Gadeken with driving on revoked/suspended license and sex offender registry. Bond was set at $51,000 and his court date is May 23, 2017.