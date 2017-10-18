Manchester Man Facing Serious Charges
According to arrest warrants, on Sunday (October 15, 2017) Rollins allegedly forced his way into a home on Evins St in Manchester. The warrant states that when Rollins entered the home he asked to use the phone. The female in the home handed him a phone and apparently turned away from the woman and then allegedly turned back around pointing a pistol at the victim.
The warrant goes on to say that the lady fell down and Rollins allegedly put the gun to female’s head and said he was going to kill her son. The son of the woman apparently left the scene. Her other son entered the room and allegedly Rollins pointed the pistol at the male victim.
The Mother apparently pleaded with the man to not to shoot her son. Rollins left the home after allegedly taking the phone from the home. The warrant states the woman gave a positive identification of the man.
Manchester Police Investigator Jonathan Anthony arrested Rollins the next day and he booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $252,500 and his first court date was set for October 26, 2017.