Manchester Man Facing Serious Assault Charges

Charles S (Chip) Ramsey… Photo provided by the CCSD.

Charles Shofner Ramsey III, better known as Chip Ramsey of Manchester was arrested and charged with domestic assault and aggravated domestic assault on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 2) after an incident was reported to 911 early in the morning.
An alleged altercation occurred at a home in Manchester with a female, Ramsey and a teenager, according to a report from the Manchester Police Department.
The arrest warrant said that Ramsey made an alleged threat to kill the female. The warrant also indicates that Ramsey burned the woman on the chest with a lit cigarette.
According to the police report, during the altercation, the teenager that was present tried to intervene and was struck by Ramsey.
After spending just over 12 hours at the Coffee County Jail, Ramsey’s $12,500 bond was made and he was released. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 6.