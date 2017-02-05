Manchester Man Facing Serious Assault Charges
An alleged altercation occurred at a home in Manchester with a female, Ramsey and a teenager, according to a report from the Manchester Police Department.
The arrest warrant said that Ramsey made an alleged threat to kill the female. The warrant also indicates that Ramsey burned the woman on the chest with a lit cigarette.
According to the police report, during the altercation, the teenager that was present tried to intervene and was struck by Ramsey.
After spending just over 12 hours at the Coffee County Jail, Ramsey’s $12,500 bond was made and he was released. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 6.