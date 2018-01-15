Manchester man facing Multiple Charges
According to the arrest warrant, on December 1, 2017 Murphy removed two vehicles from 386 Sharp Lane in Beechgrove without the owner’s permission. The vehicles were allegedly taken to a salvage yard and sold for $397.10.
Manchester Police Investigator Jackie Matheny also charged Murphy on Friday for shoplifting from Walmart on December 6, 2017. Murphy allegedly removed items valued a $1,002.06 from the store without paying for them.
He was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $10,000 and Murphy will appear in court on January 18, 2018.