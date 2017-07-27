Manchester man facing Multiple Charges after Traffic Stop
In the arrest warrant, the deputy noted that there was a shotgun lying in the bed of the truck. After getting both the driver and Freeze out of the truck Simmons also viewed a rifle in the back seat of the truck.
The warrant goes on to state that deputies were given permission to search and when they went to where Freeze was sitting, they allegedly found on the ground a small bag of a white substance believed to be crystal meth directly below Freeze’s door. The substance weighed 4.8 grams. Also allegedly found in the vehicle were 17 morphine pills, 9 Alprazolam tablets, 12 Hydrocodone tablets and 3 Suboxone strips. Also the warrant says that deputies found 3 glass pipes, two were found on Freeze’s person and one in the vehicle.
Besides the rifle and shotgun, which were loaded Coffee County deputies located a loaded .45 caliber handgun, a .357 revolver, which was also loaded, and an unloaded .22 pistol.
Freeze was charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, schedule II and III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm.
He was released from the Coffee County Jail after posting a $29,000 bond. Freeze is set to appear in court on September 11, 2017.