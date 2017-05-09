Manchester man facing Multiple Charges after Short Pursuit
Christopher Randall Bonner, 31, of Stacy Anny Road Manchester was charged with resisting arrest, resisting stop, halt, frisk, failure to obey an officer, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license and immediate notice of an accident.
According to a report by Coffee County Sheriff’s Corporal Harmon Campbell, the arrest followed Bonner not stopping when Deputy Ben Sneed attempted to stop him while directing traffic at an accident on the Old Manchester Highway. The deputy stated that when he saw Bonner, he remembered that there were warrants at the jail for his arrest. But the report states that Bonner failed to stop. He drove around the patrol car at a high rate of speed through a ditch. Sneed and Deputy Harmon Campbell gave pursuit.
The man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole. He then jumped out of his vehicle and fled on foot with the deputies chasing him. After pursuing him for approximately 100 yards, the officers were able to apprehend Bonner.
Bonner was transported to Tennova—Harton Hospital after he complained of knee pain. He was treated and released and transported to the Coffee County Jail where he is being held under a bond of $86,500. He is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on May 22.
He also has warrants in Lewis County for his arrest.