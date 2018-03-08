Manchester Man Facing Drug Charges
Austin D. Florence, 20, of Big Falls Circle, Manchester was arrested by Manchester Police Officer Derek Bowles on charges of manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating/destruction of evidence and unlawful drug uses and activities.
According to warrants obtained by the officer, police were called to Rivendell Apartments on Expressway Drive in Manchester to a person unresponsive. When the officer arrived, he found a person on the ground and unresponsive. Officers administered Narcan to the man and he became responsive.
According to the police report, witnesses advised Officers Bowles and Officer Daryn Gadeken that Florence had disposed of what looked to be drugs and paraphernalia in the rear of the apartment building. The officers found a syringe, a spoon with white melted residue and one plastic bag containing white powder believed to be Heroin. According to a police report, Florence told the officers that he attempted to hide the drugs because he was “afraid” he would go to jail.
The unnamed man who was first unresponsive, allegedly told officers that he had not felt well, and he called Florence and he told the man that he had “something to help” him. The man told officers that he “snorted” what he believed to be Heroin but was not sure how much he had snorted. He said the next thing he remembered was when he came too and saw the officers and EMS personnel.
Florence was arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail on the charges. His bond is $36,000 and he is to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court April 24.