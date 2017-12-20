On Friday, (December 15, 2017) Manchester Police Officer Daryn Gadeken responded to a call at 325 Greenbriar Circle in reference to a vehicle burglary. The arrest warrant states that when Gadeken was patrolling the area, he discovered a white male who matched the description of the person that the victim saw in his driveway. Gadeken says he approached the man, finding him to be 24-year-old Brandon Donald Tenney of Manchester, a convicted felon. After the man provided ID, he was arrested. Tenney allegedly broke in to three vehicles at three separate locations.
Tenney was also found to be in possession of a Smith and Wesson 40-caliber automatic pistol.
Tenney was charged with unlawful carrying or a possession of a weapon and 3 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $40,000 and he will appear in court on Jan. 26, 2017.
Manchester Man Facing Charges after Three Vehicle Break-Ins
