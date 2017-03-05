A Manchester man accused of attempted second degree murder appeared in circuit court last week and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Linwood Gilbert, 59, of East Short Street, Manchester was arrested Feb. 16 on indictment from the Coffee County Grand Jury.
Gilbert is accused of stabbing Michael Edwards Sr. several times following an altercation at a residence on Short Street Manchester last year.
The 53 year-old Edwards had to have surgery to repair his wounds after being flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.
Manchester Man Charged with Second Degree Murder appears in Court
A Manchester man accused of attempted second degree murder appeared in circuit court last week and pleaded not guilty to the charges.