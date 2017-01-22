Manchester Man Charged with Attempting to Steal women’s clothing
Apparently the man was there to steal women’s clothing and the officer says Stanley admitted to him that his intent was to steal some female clothing items and then allegedly told officers that he did not find anything he liked. He then according to the arrest warrant said that he had an obsession for women’s things. He also told Manchester Police that he had also been arrested in Warren County for breaking into the high school with the intention of stealing women’s undergarments.
He was charged with aggravated burglary with a bond set at $5,000 and Stanley will appear in court on March 7, 2017.