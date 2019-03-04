According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, on Friday night at approximately 10:30pm, a vehicle driven by Joseph Collins, age 33, of Manchester, TN, was traveling west bound in the east bound lane on Interstate 24. Collins struck a semi-truck head-on. The 18-wheeler was being driven by Valeri Antov, age 60, from Illinois.
Collins was charged with DUI, open container law, schedule 2 & 6 drug violations, seat belt violation, due care, registration violation and driving on wrong side of road.
Collins was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Manchester Man Charged after I-24 Crash
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, on Friday night at approximately 10:30pm, a vehicle driven by Joseph Collins, age 33, of Manchester, TN, was traveling west bound in the east bound lane on Interstate 24. Collins struck a semi-truck head-on. The 18-wheeler was being driven by Valeri Antov, age 60, from Illinois.