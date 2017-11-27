Manchester Man Arrested on Several Charges

On Saturday (November 25th 2017) Manchester officers responded to 228 West Moore Street in reference to a disturbance with a possible weapon involved. Upon arrival the victims told Officer Alberto Garza that Atreyu J Duke age 30 of Hickerson Rd Manchester had allegedly been abusive towards them all day, carrying a loaded Glock .45 caliber pistol. Duke allegedly pushed his wife and allegedly slapped his mother in law in the face. According to the arrest warrant, Duke went outside and fired three rounds from the gun.
After being booked at the Coffee County Jail, Duke was placed in a holding cell. Duke then allegedly broke the glass in the door of the holding cell.
The man was charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault and vandalism and placed under a bond of $25,000. Duke appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.