Manchester Man Arrested for Theft and More

Clifford Joe Mangum jail intake photo.
On Sunday (June 25, 2017) Clifford Joe Mangum age 60 of Stroud Dr Manchester allegedly entered a residence at 43 Poplar Lane Tullahoma without permission. The arrest warrant states that Mangum removed items without the owner’s permission. Coffee County Deputy Ben Sneed went to the subject’s residence and as deputies approached the residence Mangum allegedly went out a rear window and ran into the woods.
He was captured and charged with driving on revoked/suspended license, aggravated burglary, theft of property, resisting stop/halt/frisk/arrest or search. Mangum’s bond was set at $18,500 and he will appear in court on July 24, 2017.