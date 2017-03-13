Manchester Man Arrested for Stalking and more
When the deputies arrived they made contact with the male who was coming from around the back of the residence.
According to the arrest warrant David Cordell Harper age 30 Mountain View Lane Manchester had already been reported being on the property and committing a lewd act in September of 2016.
Complainant said she feared bodily harm from the subject.
Harper was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and stalking. His bond was set $17,500 and he’ll in court on April 3, 2017.