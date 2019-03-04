Manchester is a Healthier Tennessee Community

The City of Manchester has been designated a Healthier Tennessee Community by the Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness, an organization dedicated to enabling and encouraging Tennesseans to lead healthier lives.
Manchester was named a (Bronze) Healthier Tennessee Community’ based on local engagement, promotional efforts, and measurable progress to address critical health challenges.
The Chair of the Healthier Tennessee Committee in Manchester is Recreation Director Bonnie Gamble. The work achieved in seven different initiatives was only possible through all the great work of the volunteers who work on the committee. These include representatives from Batesville Casket Company, Christian Learning Center, Coffee County Health Department, Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition, Coordinated School Health Coordinators from Manchester and Coffee County Schools, Church leaders, and many others.
More information is available at healthierTN.com.
