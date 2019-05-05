Manchester Fireman Shares His Story at Launch of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Manchester Fireman Andrew Floied was the guest speaker at the kick off to Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Nashville on May 1. Floied discussed the 2013 motorcycle crash that changed his life forever.
He broke his leg, arm, and fractured his hip after a driver ran a stop sign, knocking him off his bike in 2013 on Hwy 41.
He spent three months in a wheelchair.
“Moving from bed to wheelchair to get out and go outside or go to the restroom, whatever, I had to have help with pretty much everything,” Floied said.
Last year, there were 166 deadly motorcycle crashes in the state.
That’s an increase from 134 in 2017, according to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.