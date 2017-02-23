A Manchester woman has been charged with rape of a child and adult contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Arreall Gyna Lawhorn, 28, of Century Street, Manchester was arrested Jan. 20 on the charges by Manchester Police Investigator Bryan Eldridge.
Lawhorn is accused of having a party at a residence on Oak Drive where juveniles were present. Warrants obtained by the investigator allege that she and her husband Robert Lawhorn, 30, provided alcohol to juveniles. She is also accused of providing condoms to an underage child for the purpose of the youth to have inappropriate relations with another juvenile.
Her bond was set at $52,500.
Robert Lawhorn was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child, burglary of a motor vehicle, failure to appear in court and violation of probation. His bond was set at $14,500.
They will appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court March 28.
Manchester Female facing charges including Rape of a Child
A Manchester woman has been charged with rape of a child and adult contributing to the delinquency of a child.