The first ever Downtown Christmas Stroll in Manchester will be held on Friday, December 15 beginning at 5pm. Retail shops and restaurants will be open with lots of specials, and they’ve got some surprises up their sleeve as well! Santa will be on hand and Thunder Radio will also be there playing Christmas music.
Current participants include-
High Cotton
Sprout Children’s Shop
West Main Brick Oven
The Mercantile
Pretty Discoveries
Coffee Cafe
Black Iris Arts
The Place to Be
Harvest Local Foods
Naturally Tranquil Spa
and Smoot’s
Sponsored by First National Bank
Manchester Downtown Stroll is Dec. 15
