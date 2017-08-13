The Manchester Coffee County Conference Center and General Manager, Rebecca French working with Bonnie Gamble, Terri Hudson and Margie Lowe, were awarded by the State of Tennessee Tourism and Economic Development a grant in the amount of $50,000.
The grant came with one stipulation- to raise matching funds. The match grant is tier 2 or 70/30 with matching funds of $15,000. They have already raised almost $7,500 with $7,500 left to raise.
The grant is currently being used to build an outdoor multipurpose venue that is ADA compliant. This venue will be able to be used for weddings, competitions, award ceremonies, music, and team building exercises.
The Center has decided on three avenues to raise the funds- Sell personalized chairs for $67.00, sell personalized bricks for $500, dedicate the structure for $5,000, and dedicate the concrete work for $5,000. These personalized items will not be resold again. Chairs, Bricks, and Naming Rights can be purchased through any staff member at the Conference Center. For more information please call the Manchester – Coffee County Conference Center at (931) 728-8283 or send an email to Rebecca@MCCCC.com
Manchester Coffee County Conference Center Receives Grant
