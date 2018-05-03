Manchester City Schools will have Three SRO’s

All members of the Manchester Board of Education voted to pass a $14.1 million budget on Wednesday night.
With the approval of the budget, there will be School Resource Officers (SRO’s) at all three Manchester City schools. The budget for the 2018-19 school year also includes two Instructional Coaches.
In past reports on WMSR we told you that three SRO’s would cost $126,820 for salaries and the Manchester Police Department would provide patrol cars, training, benefits and related expenses.
Instructional coaches (formerly funded through Teacher Advancement Program money) would divide their time between the school’s three campuses. They help improve the quality of instruction and help with state requirements.
