The newly elected City of Manchester Aldermen, School Board members, and recently hired Police Officers will be sworn in at City Hall on Monday, August 27, 2018, @ 5:00 pm. The ceremony will be officiated by Circuit Court Judge Craig Johnson.
The city leaders will have a small reception following the ceremony. Please come out and join city leaders congratulating everyone.
Manchester City Leaders to Welcome Newcomers
The newly elected City of Manchester Aldermen, School Board members, and recently hired Police Officers will be sworn in at City Hall on Monday, August 27, 2018, @ 5:00 pm. The ceremony will be officiated by Circuit Court Judge Craig Johnson.