Manchester City Leaders to use $1.2 million in Reserves to Balance Budget

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen have voted to pass an amendment to the city’s 2017-18 budget. The next vote is set for Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The amendment will see the city using nearly $1.2 million in reserves to balance this year’s budget, which includes raises for all city department heads, department head assistants, general employees and city school staff members.
$300,000 in reserves will be used to pay for a street sweeper and truck for the street department. The city will borrow nearly $500,000 for a fire truck and $175,000 for the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department.
Some savings on the budget include the Coffee County Conference Center’s operating losses at $140,000 from the $200,000 originally allocated. A decrease of $100,000 in workman’s compensation and general liability payouts. An unfilled, currently unneeded position and other costs within the finance department were also cut by $32,750.
The 2017-18 budget as amended would leave the city with about $3.4 million in reserves, still within the recommended surplus. (Manchester Times)
