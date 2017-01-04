Manchester City Board holding Special Called Meeting

There will be a special called Manchester City Board Meeting on January 6, 2017 at 12:30 afternoon for the following ordinance:
3rd reading of an ordinance amending a zoning ordinance of the City of Manchester, Tennessee, to amend that ordinance and zoning map to provide that real estate owned by Robert Stroop, Stephen Threet, Dianne Vaughn, and James H. Threet, III, be rezoned as R-4 residential from C-2 commercial; Sponsored by Alderman Swan.
If approved the land would be used for a 264 unit apartment complex. Some residents have shown concern over possible traffic problems on Kimberly Lane and Truckers Lane.
