The City of Manchester’s Christmas parade took place on Saturday night in front of an estimated crowd of over 5,000. The theme for this year’s parade with over 60 entries was “The Joy of Giving” lead by Grand Marshal James Anthony and the Hickerson Kindergarten Class.
Coffee County Head Start won 1st place in the regular float division. Manchester Youth Football came in 2nd and the 3rd place winner was Fast Cash.
In the large division; The Coffee County Middle School Cheerleaders finished 1st followed by Manchester Order of the Eastern Star and 3rd place was the North Coffee Elementary Basketball team.
Following the parade, the City of Manchester Christmas tree lighting was held. The 25-foot tree is located on the square and presented by the John Roberts Auto Group and the Manchester Tourism Commission.
Manchester Christmas Parade held Saturday Night
