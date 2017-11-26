Manchester Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting held Saturday

The City of Manchester’s Christmas parade took place on Saturday night in front of an estimated crowd of over 5,000. The theme for this year’s parade was Christmas Movie Magic.
Exit Realty won 1st place in the regular float division. Coffee County Middle School Cheerleaders came 2nd and 3rd place was Lawrence Family Motors. In the large division; The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department finished 1st followed by Summitville Methodist Church and Manchester Chapter #339 Order of the Eastern Star.
The parade was sponsored by: Lovelady Auto Parts, Al White Ford – Lincoln, First National Bank, The Law Offices of Eric Burch and People’s Bank and Trust Company.
Following the parade, the new City of Manchester Christmas tree lighting was held. The tree is located on the square and is a 25-foot tree and presented by the John Roberts Auto Group and the Manchester Tourism Commission.
