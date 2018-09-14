Manchester Chamber of Commerce Names New Executive Director
In this role, she will be responsible for leading the organization, engaging members, and continuing to establish the Chamber as a resource for the Manchester business community.
“We think Katy is the person to continue moving the Chamber forward and are thrilled to have her as part of our team,” said Chamber Board President Kevin Sherrill. “I think her energy, experience and mindset will allow her to be very successful in this position.”
Riddle, a Manchester resident, comes to the Manchester Chamber from the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, where she served as director of communications and marketing for the past seven years, overseeing all of the organization’s communication efforts.
She brings almost 20 years of experience in marketing, program development and public relations. She has worked for Nashville-based public relations firms Katcher, Vaughn and Bailey Communications and Dye, Van Mol & Lawrence, and also served as assistant director in the Office of Alumni Relations and publicity and outreach coordinator in the Career Development Center at Middle Tennessee State University. She and husband Brad have a daughter, Karsyn, and a son, Clay.
She will officially start on Monday, Oct. 15. She replaces Terri Hudson, who left the position to return to her home state of Kentucky.
The Manchester Chamber of Commerce is a proactive, high-energy partner with citizens and government, with an involved and informed membership. The Chamber is focused on recruiting, promoting and celebrating business in the Manchester area.