On Wednesday (May 1, 2019), at approximately 1:30 AM an unknown individual entered Manchester Tobacco and Beverage (Hillsboro Blvd beside First National Bank) and stole an undisclosed amount of money. This subject also filled a bag with cartons of cigarettes and packages of smokeless tobacco.
The subject appears to be a male that is approximately 5ft 10inches and around 130-170 pounds. The male subject was wearing a dark green Under Armour hoodie with a yellow bandana around his face and gray gloves.
The subject exited the business and walked down Buck St. and entered a car that was waiting for him that appears to be occupied by an additional person who was driving. The car appears to be a dark color sedan; the make and model is unknown at this time but this story will be updated as information becomes available.
After a short delay, the car entered onto Hillsboro Blvd off of Buck Street and proceeded to travel north on Hillsboro Blvd.
If you have information regarding this case, please contact Investigator Trey Adcock at 931.728.2099 ext.1515. You can also reply either of their social media pages (Facebook & Twitter).
Manchester Business Robbed
