Manchester Board of Education Meets Monday at 5pm

MANCHESTER BOARD OF EDUCATION
REGULAR MEETING
ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING – BOARD ROOM
JUNE 11, 2018 – 5:00 P. M.
1. MEETING CALLED TO ORDER
1.1 Recognition of Visitors
1.2 Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. APPROVAL OF CONSENT ITEMS
2.1 April 30 and May 2 Minutes
2.2 Additions/Deletions and Acceptance of Agenda
2.3 Tennessee Risk Management Trust
The purpose of the Trust is to provide self-insurance and risk management products of various kinds, including but not limited to casualty and property indemnification and to administer some
or all insurance coverage and self- insurance protections.
2.4 Contractual Agreement with Manchester City Schools and Certified Occupational Therapist, Cindy Houck
2.5 Contractual Agreement with Manchester City Schools and Certified Physical Therapist, Clay Dyer
2.6 Contractual Agreement with Manchester City Schools and Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant, TOP Rehab Services
2.7 Contractual Agreement with Manchester City Schools and Certified Physical Therapy Assistant, TOP Rehab Services
2.8 Contractual Agreement with Manchester City Schools and Spanish Translator, Allen Kittinger
2.9 Contractual Agreement with Manchester City Schools and School Speech-Language Pathologist
2.10 Consolidated Application Approval for IDEA/ESES SY 2018-19
Consolidated Federal Project begins July 1, 2018 and ends June 20, 2019.
2.11 Memorandum of Agreement between WCI Management Services and Manchester Board of Education
2.12 Declaration of Surplus
3. COMMUNICATION TO THE BOARD
MEA
Finance
Administrators
Principals
4. BOARD/DIRECTOR DISCUSSION
4.1 Approval of CEO Credit for the Director of Schools
4.2 Approval of Tuition Fees for the 2018-2019 SY
4.3 Approval of Chromebook Lease
4.4 Approval of Work Related Contracts
4.5 Approval on Second and Final Reading – Descriptor Code: 5.1021 Employment Levels of
Classified Personnel
4.6 Approval of Policy Revision – Descriptor Code: 3.400 Student Transportation Management on
First Reading
4.7 Approval of Job Description for Instructional Coach
5. PERSONNEL ANNOUNCEMENTS
6. OLD BUSINESS
6.1 School Board Meeting Time
6.2 Filing of Police Report
6.3 SRO MOU
7. FUTURE MEETING
The next Board meeting will be scheduled for July 9, 2018.
8. ADJOURNMENT