Attention all bike riders! The city was awarded a grant that will fund a long-term project to extend the Highway 41 bike lane to the Little Duck River Greenway near Parks Avenue and Emerson Street. From there, the path will be extended across the river and run along Wolf Creek to Busy Branch Road at the Bonnaroo festival grounds.
The Manchester Times reports that to help fund this project, Manchester was awarded a $960,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Transportation Alternatives Program.
Manchester will also contribute $240,000 toward the $1.2 million project that is projected to take 3-4 years to complete.
Director of Parks and Recreation Bonnie Gamble said that once complete, the extension would allow pedestrians and bicyclists to travel all the way from the festival to Old Stone Fort State Park or to the downtown area without ever having to cross a road.
The ultimate goal is to extend the greenway to the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center.
Manchester Bike Trail to be Extended
