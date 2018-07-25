Manchester Attorney has been Suspended
Judith-Ann Ross St. Clair was suspended for three years, with six months active and two and a half years on probation by the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court.
During the probationary period St. Clair, 36, must continue to be in compliance with the Tennessee Lawyers Assistance Program monitoring agreement and follow any and all recommendation; make restitution prior to seeking reinstatement; engage a practice monitor; and commit no further acts of misconduct resulting in a recommendation of discipline.
St. Clair was arrested in Manchester for a schedule II drug violation in a drug free school zone April 10, 2017. Manchester police said she was allegedly accepting oxycodone pills as payment for legal services and had 30 in her possession at a drug store parking lot near an elementary school.
She entered a plea to amended lesser charges, received judicial diversion, and a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days. During the period of her arrest and subsequent drug treatment she allegedly failed to communicate with her clients, provide diligent legal services, and abandoned their cases. St. Clair has made restitution to two clients and has agreed to make restitution to a third client.