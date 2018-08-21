Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce has an immediate opening for its Executive Director position. Terri Hudson has been serving in that role for around 3 years. Hudson came to Manchester from her hometown of Richmond, KY. Hudson will be returning to Kentucky after accepting her new job.
Kevin Sherrill, 2018 Chamber President said, “While it will be difficult to replace Terri, the Chamber of Commerce looks forward to finding the right candidate to lead the organization into the future. The great work the Chamber does for the local business community will continue moving forward without delay.”
Interested applicants apply on the Indeed.com website or copy and paste this link in your browser: https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Manchester-Chamber-of-Commerce/jobs/Executive-Director-2cc3e49ab6eb6f87?sjdu=QwrRXKrqZ3CNX5W-O9jEve5cnG7RSLXog47uFecvtXam_jd2tq42cQOXyEQ6xoSa70n4Nlss_HGM-_4RRkxLuQ&tk=1cld2sd965utud9i&vjs=3
Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce searching for New Director
