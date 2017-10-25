Manchester 19 Year-Old Arrested on Several Charges
According to a report by Ricco, the home owner advised that he wasn’t home at the time of the burglary, but when he did arrive he noticed a 32-inch flat screen TV with a built in DVD player, as well as a Ryobi cordless drill with battery with a charger were missing.
The alleged thief had supposedly used a BB gun to shoot at the house, knocking out four front windows along with the front screen door and the glass on the front door.
The report goes on to state that Ricco, Sergeant David Grosch, and Investigator James Sherrill made contact with Tullahoma officers at the corner of Carter Blake Road and East Lincoln Street where they had stopped Isaiah Tyler Vaughn age 19 of Old Tullahoma Hwy, Manchester. Tullahoma officers advised they searched the vehicle and found a 32-inch TV, Ryobi drill and a BB gun in the vehicle. They also allegedly found a bag with a glass pipe with residue, metal grinder with residue, digital scales with residue and a baggie of a white crystal substance appearing to be methamphetamine.
Vaughn was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and schedule I drug violation. He was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $35,500 and he will appear in Coffee County Court on November 27, 2017.