Man with Outstanding Warrants Arrested in Manchester
Officers were finally able to establish the subject’s ID as being Jermaine Thomas Reynolds age 33 of Cedar Lane Tullahoma from a female who had showed up on the scene and officers found an active warrant for Reynolds in Coffee County and other warrant in Franklin County with no bond.
Officers searched the man and allegedly located a steak knife hidden in Reynolds’ right front pocket. He allegedly stated that he had planned to stab the officer if he had rushed him.
Manchester Police Officer Jon Holland arrested Reynolds and charged him with public intoxication, aggravated assault and failure to obey an officer. His bond was set at $86,000 and he’ll appear in Coffee Court on June 27, 2017.