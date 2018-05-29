Man with No Clothes On Leads to his Arrest
Robert Seth Parker, 42 of Decherd, was arrested by Winchester Police for disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and public intoxication in connection with the incident.
According to reports, dispatch personnel had received several calls about a man running around nude at the hospital, kicking cars and pushing someone down while running into building on the property. The police report also indicates that the man allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he had been taking meth and needed help.