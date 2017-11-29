Man with Knife Arrested for Aggravated Assault and Resisting Arrest
Warrants by Manchester Officer Jamie Norris allege that when officers arrived they found Timothy Dewayne Sanders, 41, of Madison Street, Manchester standing a few feet from a victim with a knife in his hand. The warrants allege that police told Sanders to drop the knife, but he refused. In fear for the victim’s safety officers tazed Sanders but he still would not drop the knife, so they tazed him a second time.
According to the warrants, the victim had two small cuts on the left side of her neck.
Sanders was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $15,000. He will appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court at a later date.