«

»

Man with Coffee County Ties Wanted by the FBI is Captured

A man wanted by the FBI with Coffee County ties has allegedly been living in a homeless camp near downtown Shelbyville.
The FBI says James Lee Russell of Orange Park, Florida was wanted for allegedly threatening a mass shooting elsewhere. He was captured near Normandy after a high-speed chase Friday afternoon.
Russell was taken into custody without a problem after crashing the truck he was driving. He was attempting to turn from Normandy Road onto Dement Road. He struck a guy wire and lost control of his truck while attempting the turn.
Shelbyville Police say Russell has relatives in Coffee County.