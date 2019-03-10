Man who took Local Law Enforcement on High Speed Pursuit in 2016 has court date set on Murder Charge
Garieon Simmons… Photo provided
Garieon Simmons, accused of stealing a Cadillac Escalade from the Coffee County Funeral Chapel in Manchester, TN and leading a high-speed pursuit will head to trial September 16, 2019. Simmons was charged with first degree murder. The pursuit began in Manchester and ended in Murfreesboro on June 24th, 2016. The pursuit traveled westbound on Interstate 24 before exiting and ending in a crash on South Church Street in Murfreesboro which took the life of 28-year old Jennifer Campos. As she was turning out of a parking lot just past Veterans Parkway, her vehicle was hit in the driver’s side door. Campos died at the scene while her seven-month old child survived.
The now 30 year-old Simmons from Decherd, TN is currently behind bars at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Pre-trial motions will be heard on March 22, 2019.