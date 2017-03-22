Man who led Police on Deadly High Speed Pursuit headed to Court
When Simmons crashed, he ran into the side of a vehicle being driven by Jennifer Campos. Campos was turning out of a parking lot on South Church when she was hit in the driver’s side door. Her seven-month-old daughter survived the collision, but Campos died at the scene.
Simmons, who will be arraigned in court on March 27th, will face charges of first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular homicide and felony evading charges. He is also charged with DUI, theft and aggravated vehicular homicide per DUI enhancement. (Story help from WGNS Radio)