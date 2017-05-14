Man who Killed former Manchester resident loses Appeal
Jacob Pearman argued six reasons his conviction should be overturned, including the trial court erred in denying his motion for a change of venue and abused their discretion in declining to strike a juror for cause.
All six motions were denied by the appeals court in Nashville Thursday (May 11th, 2017).
Pearman choked and beat his wife, Carla, to death in 2013. He admitted to how he killed her during a police interview after he was arrested.
He was sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Court Judge David Bragg after the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in early 2015.
Carla is the former Carla Dillard of Manchester. She was a 2002 graduate of Coffee County High School. (WGNS)