Man Wanted in a Child Pornography Case is Arrested

An investigation by Special Agents with the Technical Services Unit of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and federal law enforcement officers, has resulted in the arrest of a Bell Buckle man.
On July 25th, Agents were notified that a fugitive being sought by the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General was known to be in the Bedford County area. Bradley Richmond had been identified as the subject of an online undercover child pornography case and had multiple warrants out of Kentucky after being indicted on 15 counts related to child pornography.
Late last week, 23-year-old Bradley James Richmond was arrested and charged with Fugitive from Justice, stemming from the active warrants out of Kentucky. He was booked into the Bedford County Jail and is expected to be extradited to Kentucky.
