The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help. Authorities are searching for Jeremiah James Vandagriff age 33. His last known address was West Toliver Lake Road in Manchester.
Vandagriff is 6’3” 220lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The man is wanted on a warrant for burglary in Coffee County.
Vandagriff could possibly be armed. Please do not approach.
If you have seen Jeremiah James Vandagriff or know her whereabouts please call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4409 or 570-4410.
As always the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department thanks the public for its help and support.
Man Wanted by Coffee County Authorities
