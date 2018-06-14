Man Wanted by Bedford and Coffee County Authorities Strangely Released from Texas Jail
After Marshall escaped the last time in Bedford County he was named a suspect in a car theft in Tullahoma. Texas authorities discovered the car abandoned before finding Marshall.
Even though he is wanted in Tennessee a Texas judge released him from jail.
Bedford County Sheriff Austin Swing said he had never seen anything like this happen before.
Swing said he tried calling the sheriff in Texas and the district attorney begging them to hold Marshall until they could come to pick him up, but the judge refused.
It is unknown where Marshall is at this time.