Man Walking down the street Busted for Cocaine

Vichael DeWayne Taylor… Photo provided by the CCSD.
On Saturday (March 25th, 2018) Tullahoma Officer Michael Wilder observed a man walking on Wagoner Street and the officer had knowledge that the man identified as Vichael DeWayne Taylor as having an outstanding warrant for domestic assault. Wilder made contact with Taylor and upon detaining him, he searched Taylor and allegedly in his waistband 5 grams of cocaine, several baggies and a set of digital scales. The 33 year-old Taylor of Picard Dr., Tullahoma allegedly admitted to Wilder to having the cocaine. He was charged with manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault. Bond was set at $27,500 and was booked in at the Coffee County Jail. He is set to appear in court on May 3, 2018.