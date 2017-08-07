On August 3, 2017 Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator James Sherrill received a call from Sheriff Patrick Ray with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department who advised that he may have a suspect in a trailer theft that occurred on the Woodbury Hwy on April 6, 2017. Colton Young was being held in the White County Jail for multiple trailer thefts.
Sherrill and Investigator Kerry Farrar went to speak to Young and he allegedly admitted to multiple trailer thefts and the theft of some wheels from Ragsdale and Bushy Branch Road in Coffee County. Young said he took the trailer to his father’s residence in Oakdale Tn. Colton advised that his father allegedly bought most of the trailers that he stole. Colton advised his father would grind the VIN numbers off and repaint the trailer.
Young and the two investigators went to Morgan County and made contact with the man’s father, Ricky Young. Sherrill advised Ricky Young that they had information that he had stolen trailers on his property and that Morgan County had a warrant for him for theft over $1,000 on another unrelated case. The man gave consent to search a field for trailers saying the only trailer he had there was the flat bed, which Colton Young said was stolen out of Rockwood, which had been recently painted and U-Haul trailer.
Sherrill hooked up to the U-Haul trailer and took it to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department. They called around and at the time did not find where the other flatbed trailer could have come from. Colton said that he stole trailers from multiple counties and took them to his father. Colton said that is how his father makes his living, by selling the trailers that Colton steals.
Colton Young will face charges in Coffee County once he’s released from jail in White County.
Man to face Charges for Stealing Utlity Trailers
