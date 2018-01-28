Man that was Shot by a Tullahoma Officer Now Arrested for Attempted Murder and More
William Moon, 44, of East Moore Street, is being held in the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $1.1 million.
On Dec. 17 Tullahoma Police Cpl. Michael Wilder went to the 800 block of East Moore Street, near College Street, to serve an aggravated assault arrest warrant on Moon. Warrants allege that Moon “became combative” and produced a Taurus 9 mm handgun, pointing it directly at Wilder.
The two men scuffled, and shots were fired.
Moon was flown to Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, Alabama for treatment of bullet wounds. He underwent surgery at the hospital. He was recently released from the hospital and was held in the Madison County Jail in Huntsville and then transported to the Coffee County Jail.
At the request of Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation of the incident, which found no wrongdoing by the officer.
Moon made a preliminary appearance in Coffee County General Sessions Court on Jan. 25