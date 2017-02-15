Man that ran from Police Arrested in Shelbyville
The Shelbyville Police Department received a tip this week that Joshua N. Brown was inside Burger King on North Main. Detective Cody Swift spotted Brown sitting at a table and approached Brown with the intent to take him into custody. As Detective Swift placed one handcuff on Brown he began to actively resist arrest. Detective Swift noticed during the struggle that Brown had a semiautomatic handgun in his back pocket. After a brief struggle Brown was taken into custody.
A further search of the contents of his pocket revealed he also possessed 49 Xanax pills packaged in a manner consistent with possession with the intent to sell or deliver a schedule IV drug.
Brown is currently held at the Bedford County jail on the charges of Evading Arrest by Motor Vehicle and driving on a revoked license stemming from the incidents on January 31st. He was also booked on the charges of Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Schedule IV for resale, and Possession of a Weapon during the commission of Dangerous Felony.
The Shelbyville Police Department would like to thank all of the citizens that called in tips regarding Brown’s whereabouts.