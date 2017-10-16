«

Man Takes Off From THP in Coffee County and then Crashes in Hamilton County

Jermaine Quintrail Crockett… Photo provided by the CCSD.

On Sunday (October 15th, 2017) According to a warrant issued to Tennessee Highway Patrolman Dylan Culver, it states that a man was driving at a high rate of speed going east bound on I-24 in Manchester. The Trooper states that he attempted to stop Jermaine Quintrail Crockett age 25 of Chattanooga, but the man refused to stop and began to allegedly pass vehicles in a reckless manner including at least 2 vehicles on the shoulder of the road placing numerous lives at risk. According to the warrant Trooper Culver states that Crockett continued to evade arrest and was finally stopped by other units in Hamilton County by crashing his vehicle.
A check of the subject’s driver’s license by troopers showed that they were revoked for failure to satisfy citations. Troopers searched the vehicle and allegedly located digital scales, marijuana blunt and a container of urine with a temperature gauge in a container inside the vehicle during their search.
Crockett was booked at the Coffee County Jail on charges of; reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on a revoked suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and falsification of drug test result. He also has an active warrant out of Hamilton County.
His bond was set at $22,000 and he’ll appear in Coffee Court on December 12, 2017.