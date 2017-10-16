Man Takes Off From THP in Coffee County and then Crashes in Hamilton County
A check of the subject’s driver’s license by troopers showed that they were revoked for failure to satisfy citations. Troopers searched the vehicle and allegedly located digital scales, marijuana blunt and a container of urine with a temperature gauge in a container inside the vehicle during their search.
Crockett was booked at the Coffee County Jail on charges of; reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on a revoked suspended license, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and falsification of drug test result. He also has an active warrant out of Hamilton County.
His bond was set at $22,000 and he’ll appear in Coffee Court on December 12, 2017.